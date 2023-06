Easingwold Town Band June 21 • We are a welcoming, inclusive, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano & front-row cornet. Easingwold is 12 miles north of York (bandroom postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 to 9.15 p.m. Come for a blow!

wantage silver band June 19 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class euph or bari, position negotiable. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band are looking forward to summer engagements coming up!

The Marple Band June 18 • The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Solo Baritone, Back Row Cornets and Tuned Percussion player to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, plea

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards