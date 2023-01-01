Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 22-Jun-2023

Required:

First Section National Finalists Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a Solo Trombone player to complete our lineup. We have a great range of concerts/contests including Spring Festival, Nationals and the experience of Whit Friday in a Saddleworth band.



Contact:

You'll be provided with a Rath Trombone. We rehearse Monday & Thursday 8-10pm in our own large band club.All applications treated in strictest confidence. Contact us via Facebook private message, call 07868 721269 or email