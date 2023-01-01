Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Jun-2023

Required:

Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) have 2 empty seats left on their coach to the finals in September & are looking for a Bass trombone and Bass player (Eb or Bb) to fill them. We are a friendly band and are ready to welcome you on our fun bus!



Contact:

We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in Chinnor under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. Please call the secretary, Carole Pegram, on 07368 286211 for an informal chat or email on . ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-May-2023

Required:

Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) have 2 empty seats left on their coach to the finals in September & are looking for a Bass trombone and Bass player (Eb or Bb) to fill them. We are a friendly band and are ready to welcome you on our fun bus!



Contact:

We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in Chinnor under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. Please call the secretary, Carole Pegram, on 07368 286211 for an informal chat or email on . ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE