wantage silver band

Posted: 26-Jun-2023

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class Eb Bass player. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band are looking forward to many great engagements in the coming months!

Contact:
Could you be the person the band are looking for? Apply in confidence by emailing Sam Wyne , call 078 42 779 617 or via the WSB FB page for more information, and to organise a date to come along to a rehearsal.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 19-Jun-2023

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class euphonium (position negotiable). Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band have many great performance opportunities coming up!

Contact:
Could you be the person the band are looking for? Apply in confidence by emailing Sam Wyne , call 078 42 779 617 or via the WSB FB page for more information, and to organise a date to come along to a rehearsal.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
