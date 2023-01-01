                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 27-Jun-2023

Required:
Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
We are looking for someone who can take the band forward.
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 17-Jun-2023

Required:
Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
We are looking for someone who can take the band forward.
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 8-Jun-2023

Required:
Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
We are looking for someone who can take the band forward.
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 2-Jun-2023

Required:
Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
We are looking for someone who can take the band forward.
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 July • St Mary's Church . 346 Lewisham High St, . London SE13 6LE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Flixton Band

Sunday 2 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 3 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Phoenix Brass

June 28 • Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne in south Somerset are recruiting cornet players (positions negotiable) and solo/bass trombone. We have some exciting summer jobs and will return to contesting in the 3rd section in 2024 under our dynamic new MD Paul Denegri

Concert Brass Poynton

June 28 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting Not a learners Band. We rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm). Our rehearsal room is alongside its Car Park at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1RQ.

Lindley Band

June 27 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top