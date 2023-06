Phoenix Brass June 28 • Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne in south Somerset are recruiting cornet players (positions negotiable) and solo/bass trombone. We have some exciting summer jobs and will return to contesting in the 3rd section in 2024 under our dynamic new MD Paul Denegri

Concert Brass Poynton June 28 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting Not a learners Band. We rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm). Our rehearsal room is alongside its Car Park at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1RQ.

Lindley Band June 27 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

