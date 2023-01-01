Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2023

Required:

Bb Bass required to complete the line up of basses. We are based in the heart of Nidderdale in Yorkshire and play a number of concerts, farming shows and other local events.



Contact:

Please use the contact page https:/­/­summerbridge-dacresilverband.co.uk/­ds/­?page_id=14 or contact Charles on 07979 686675

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2023

Required:

Front row cornet player required, who can dep for principle cornet when needed, and lead the band. Looking for a strong warm player to help develop the band sound.



Contact:

Please use our contact page https:/­/­summerbridge-dacresilverband.co.uk/­ds/­?page_id=14 or ring Charles on 07979 686675