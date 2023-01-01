1 to 2 of 2
Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band
Posted: 29-Jun-2023
Required:
Bb Bass required to complete the line up of basses. We are based in the heart of Nidderdale in Yorkshire and play a number of concerts, farming shows and other local events.
Contact:
Please use the contact page https://summerbridge-dacresilverband.co.uk/ds/?page_id=14 or contact Charles on 07979 686675
Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band
Posted: 29-Jun-2023
Required:
Front row cornet player required, who can dep for principle cornet when needed, and lead the band. Looking for a strong warm player to help develop the band sound.
Contact:
Please use our contact page https://summerbridge-dacresilverband.co.uk/ds/?page_id=14 or ring Charles on 07979 686675