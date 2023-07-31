Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Amersham Band

Posted: 3-Jul-2023

Required:

Principal Cornet. A capable and committed Principal Cornet is sought to join Amersham Concert Brass (3rd Section). The Principal will lead the band as a player and share ideas about repertoire with our MD. The band rehearses on Tuesday evenings.



Contact:

Potential candidates should initially contact us via the website contact form for more information about the role and how to apply. The deadline for applications is Sunday 31 July 2023.

Amersham Band

Posted: 8-Jun-2023

Required:

Chairman. Amersham Band is a progressive organisation with its own custom-built bandroom, strong finances, high membership and a growing reputation. The new chairman will lead the band through the next stage of its journey, increasing its value and impact



Contact:

Potential candidates should initially contact us via the website contact form for more information about the role and how to apply. The deadline for applications is Friday 7 July 2023.