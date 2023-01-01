Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 3-Jul-2023

Required:

Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting Not a learners Band. We rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm). Our rehearsal room is alongside its Car Park at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1RQ.



Contact:

Contact Tom Peak, Phone 07768396839 or

