Barnton Silver Band
Posted: 3-Jul-2023
Required:
Barnton Silver Band, a friendly non-contesting village band, based in Pickmere, nr to Jnct. 19 M6. We are looking for a front row cornet player, a baritone player and BBb Bass player. Rehearsal, Tuesday evenings 7:30pm, Pickmere Methodist Church WA16 0JP
Contact:
Find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/BarntonSilverBand/
See our website for more information, www.barntonsilverband.com
If you are interested in these positions, please a call Chris on 07903779619