                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 3-Jul-2023

Required:
Barnton Silver Band, a friendly non-contesting village band, based in Pickmere, nr to Jnct. 19 M6. We are looking for a front row cornet player, a baritone player and BBb Bass player. Rehearsal, Tuesday evenings 7:30pm, Pickmere Methodist Church WA16 0JP

Contact:
Find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/­BarntonSilverBand/
See our website for more information, www.barntonsilverband.com
If you are interested in these positions, please a call Chris on 07903779619

  Map to bandroom   Barnton Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 3 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 7 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Lichfield Cathedral

Saturday 8 July • Lichfield Cathedral. 19A The Close . Lichfield, Staffordshire WS13 7LD

Longridge Band - Longridge Band

Saturday 8 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN B BAND

Saturday 8 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

July 3 • Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band have a few empty chairs that need you. Tenor trombone, Solo Baritone and a Bb or Eb Bass. Rehearse Tuesday's and Friday's. Situated close to Junction 29 - M1.

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

July 3 • Enthusiastic Musical Director, to take our friendly 2nd Section Band. Varied concert schedule, rehearsals every Tuesday and Friday. Based at Pleasley Miners Welfare. Situated close to Junction 29 M1.

Welwyn Garden City Band

July 3 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us and an eye on the autumn contest season. We have a vacancy for a REPIANO CORNET and/or THIRD CORNET player. Our MD is Will Douglas.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top