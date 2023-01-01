Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 3-Jul-2023

Required:

Barnton Silver Band, a friendly non-contesting village band, based in Pickmere, nr to Jnct. 19 M6. We are looking for a front row cornet player, a baritone player and BBb Bass player. Rehearsal, Tuesday evenings 7:30pm, Pickmere Methodist Church WA16 0JP



Contact:

Find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/­BarntonSilverBand/

See our website for more information, www.barntonsilverband.com

If you are interested in these positions, please a call Chris on 07903779619

