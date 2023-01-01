Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

Posted: 3-Jul-2023

Required:

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band have a few empty chairs that need you. Tenor trombone, Solo Baritone and a Bb or Eb Bass. Rehearse Tuesday's and Friday's. Situated close to Junction 29 - M1.



Contact:

Email : or

message Linda : 07727813459

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

Posted: 3-Jul-2023

Required:

Enthusiastic Musical Director, to take our friendly 2nd Section Band. Varied concert schedule, rehearsals every Tuesday and Friday. Based at Pleasley Miners Welfare. Situated close to Junction 29 M1.



Contact:

Apply to leaving a preferred contact number or email address.

Or you can message using contact details : 07727813459.