Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band
Posted: 3-Jul-2023
Required:
Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band have a few empty chairs that need you. Tenor trombone, Solo Baritone and a Bb or Eb Bass. Rehearse Tuesday's and Friday's. Situated close to Junction 29 - M1.
Contact:
Email : or
message Linda : 07727813459
Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band
Posted: 3-Jul-2023
Required:
Enthusiastic Musical Director, to take our friendly 2nd Section Band. Varied concert schedule, rehearsals every Tuesday and Friday. Based at Pleasley Miners Welfare. Situated close to Junction 29 M1.
Contact:
Apply to leaving a preferred contact number or email address.
Or you can message using contact details : 07727813459.