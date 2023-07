Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chichester City Band

Posted: 4-Jul-2023

Required:

We are a welcoming, inclusive, forward-looking 2nd Section band with vacancies for Trombones (positions negotiable)Bass (either flavour) ,Euph/Bari, Cornets and percussion (including tuned).



Contact:

If interested or wish to find out more please contact Chairman Dave Williams at