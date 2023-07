Hade Edge Band July 6 • Hade Edge Band are looking for a front row cornet player to support our principal cornet. Hade Edge Band is first section band with modern purpose built bandroom with superb facilities. We are friendly band a rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday 8pm to 10pm

Besses Boys' Band July 5 • Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a BBb BASS to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.Sociable band with plenty of exciting events ahead.

Besses Boys' Band July 5 • Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a SOLO HORN to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.Sociable band with plenty of exciting events ahead.

