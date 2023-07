Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 5-Jul-2023

Required:

Alder Valley Brass who are the London and southern counties champions, are looking for cornet players. Based in Farnham, Surrey we meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 20.00 until 22.00.



Contact:

If you are interested please email in the first instance our MD David Hatton in strict confidence.