Besses Boys' Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2023

Required:

Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a BBb BASS to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.Sociable band with plenty of exciting events ahead.



Contact:

Please contact Band Manager Tom Chandler at 07860 628889 or

Besses Boys' Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2023

Required:

Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a SOLO HORN to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.Sociable band with plenty of exciting events ahead.



Contact:

Please contact Band Manager Tom Chandler at 07860 628889 or