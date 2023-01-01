1 to 2 of 2
Besses Boys' Band
Posted: 5-Jul-2023
Required:
Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a BBb BASS to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.Sociable band with plenty of exciting events ahead.
Contact:
Please contact Band Manager Tom Chandler at 07860 628889 or
Besses Boys' Band
Posted: 5-Jul-2023
Required:
Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a SOLO HORN to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.Sociable band with plenty of exciting events ahead.
Contact:
Please contact Band Manager Tom Chandler at 07860 628889 or