Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 6-Jul-2023

Required:

Hade Edge Band are looking for a front row cornet player to support our principal cornet. Hade Edge Band is first section band with modern purpose built bandroom with superb facilities. We are friendly band a rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday 8pm to 10pm



Contact:

Please apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull (chairman) on 07512600602. Anyone interested can also call in the bandroom on rehearsal nights. The bandroom is on Greave Road, Hade Edge