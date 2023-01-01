1 to 1 of 1
Hade Edge Band
Posted: 6-Jul-2023
Required:
Hade Edge Band are looking for a front row cornet player to support our principal cornet. Hade Edge Band is first section band with modern purpose built bandroom with superb facilities. We are friendly band a rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday 8pm to 10pm
Contact:
Please apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull (chairman) on 07512600602. Anyone interested can also call in the bandroom on rehearsal nights. The bandroom is on Greave Road, Hade Edge