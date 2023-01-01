                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 6-Jul-2023

Required:
Hade Edge Band are looking for a front row cornet player to support our principal cornet. Hade Edge Band is first section band with modern purpose built bandroom with superb facilities. We are friendly band a rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday 8pm to 10pm

Contact:
Please apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull (chairman) on 07512600602. Anyone interested can also call in the bandroom on rehearsal nights. The bandroom is on Greave Road, Hade Edge

  Map to bandroom   Hade Edge Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 7 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Lichfield Cathedral

Saturday 8 July • Lichfield Cathedral. 19A The Close . Lichfield, Staffordshire WS13 7LD

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN B BAND

Saturday 8 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Longridge Band - Longridge Band

Saturday 8 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 10 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Hade Edge Band

July 6 • Hade Edge Band are looking for a front row cornet player to support our principal cornet. Hade Edge Band is first section band with modern purpose built bandroom with superb facilities. We are friendly band a rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday 8pm to 10pm

Besses Boys' Band

July 5 • Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a BBb BASS to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.Sociable band with plenty of exciting events ahead.

Besses Boys' Band

July 5 • Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a SOLO HORN to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.Sociable band with plenty of exciting events ahead.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top