Bedworth Brass

Posted: 6-Jul-2023

Required:

We are looking to appoint an MD due to our current MD having increasing work commitments. The ideal candidate will drive rehearsals and put together varied programmes of music for concerts and contest pieces. We have a full and well attended band.



Contact:

If you're interested please apply in writing to the Band Secretary at the following address.



Detailing why you are the right person for our band.