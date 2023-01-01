                 

Positions Vacant

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 10-Jul-2023

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Bass. We're after committed and ambitious players looking to help us move forward. Whilst we work hard its a great group and we always have fun! We'll be contesting in the 3rd section next year.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop us an email or call 07876 800929 for further info. You're also very welcome to drop into rehearsal and sound us out. We rehearse Sat 10-12am and Thurs 7.30-9.30pm at Outwood WMC.

  Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 10-Jul-2023

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Principal Cornet. We're after committed and ambitious player looking to help us move forward. Whilst we work hard its a great group and we always have fun! We'll be contesting in the 3rd section next year.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop us an email or call 07876 800929 for further info. You're also very welcome to drop into rehearsal and sound us out. We rehearse Sat 10-12am and Thurs 7.30-9.30pm at Outwood WMC.

  Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 10-Jul-2023

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Baritone. We're after committed and ambitious players looking to help us move forward. Whilst we work hard its a great group and we always have fun! We'll be contesting in the 3rd section next year.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop us an email or call 07876 800929 for further info. You're also very welcome to drop into rehearsal and sound us out. We rehearse Sat 10-12am and Thurs 7.30-9.30pm at Outwood WMC.

  Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 10-Jul-2023

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Kit player. We're after committed and ambitious players looking to help us move forward. Whilst we work hard its a great group and we always have fun! We'll be contesting in the 3rd section next year.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop us an email or call 07876 800929 for further info. You're also very welcome to drop into rehearsal and sound us out. We rehearse Sat 10-12am and Thurs 7.30-9.30pm at Outwood WMC.

  Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 10-Jul-2023

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Trombones. We're after committed and ambitious players looking to help us move forward. Whilst we work hard its a great group and we always have fun! We'll be contesting in the 3rd section next year.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop us an email or call 07876 800929 for further info. You're also very welcome to drop into rehearsal and sound us out. We rehearse Sat 10-12am and Thurs 7.30-9.30pm at Outwood WMC.

  Lofthouse2000 Brass Band
