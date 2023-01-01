1 to 3 of 3
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 11-Jul-2023
Required:
Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 11-Jul-2023
Required:
Solo Trombone or Solo Euphonium: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Solo Trombone or Euphonium player (our current euphonium player can happily switch to trombone). Others also welcome!
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 11-Jul-2023
Required:
1st Horn, Solo Cornet, 2nd|3rd Cornet: Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly