                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 11-Jul-2023

Required:
Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 11-Jul-2023

Required:
Solo Trombone or Solo Euphonium: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Solo Trombone or Euphonium player (our current euphonium player can happily switch to trombone). Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 11-Jul-2023

Required:
1st Horn, Solo Cornet, 2nd|3rd Cornet: Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Chiltern Hills Brass - OBE (Oberhessisches Blechblaserensemble)

Saturday 15 July • Salvation Army Church, Frogmore, High Wycombe HP13 5DG

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Brassed On at Parkway Cinema, Barnsley

Saturday 15 July • Parkway Cinema. 62-68 ELDON STREET. BARNSLEY S70 2JL

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 16 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The Hepworth Band - Holme Valley Orchestra

Sunday 16 July • Hepworth United Football Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD91RN

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 17 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Friary Brass Band

July 11 • A committed bander, looking for a new challenge? We're currently seeking applications for:. - solo cornet, tenor horn (position negotiable), solo Eb bass, percussion (kit, tuned, timpani all welcome)

Stretford Band

July 11 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a a friendly, non-contesting Band with a varied concert programme at local events throughout the year. Based in Manchester. We are looking for someone to take the Band forward.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

July 11 • Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top