Corby Silver Band July 22 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR . Due to changes to work commitments, we are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Musical Director for our lively and ambitious band. Rehearsals held on Monday and Wednesday evening 8-10pm.

Syston Band July 22 • We are looking for a Solo Horn and First Trombones to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club.

St. Ronan's Silver Band July 22 • PRINCIPAL/SOLO CORNETS (positions flexible). Friendly, progressive band based in Innerleithen in the Borders, near Peebles/Galashiels, 50 mins from Edinburgh. 3rd Section from Jan 24. Full concert/contest programme & wide variety of jobs.

