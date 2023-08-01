Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 22-Jul-2023

Required:

MUSICAL DIRECTOR Due to changes to work commitments, we are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Musical Director for our lively and ambitious band. Rehearsals held on Monday and Wednesday evening 8-10pm.



Contact:

The successful candidate will prepare the band for our varied concert and contest programme of events throughout the year.

Please send your CV or letter of interest to

Closing date 01/08/23

