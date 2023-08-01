                 

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 22-Jul-2023

Required:
MUSICAL DIRECTOR Due to changes to work commitments, we are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Musical Director for our lively and ambitious band. Rehearsals held on Monday and Wednesday evening 8-10pm.

Contact:
The successful candidate will prepare the band for our varied concert and contest programme of events throughout the year.
Please send your CV or letter of interest to
Closing date 01/08/23

  Map to bandroom   Corby Silver Band

