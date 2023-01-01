Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

St. Ronan's Silver Band

Posted: 23-Jul-2023

Required:

SOLO CORNETS (positions flexible). Friendly, progressive band based in Innerleithen in the Borders, near Peebles/Galashiels, 50 mins from Edinburgh. 3rd Section from Jan 24. Full concert/contest programme & wide variety of jobs.



Contact:

For more information, please contact

Band Secretary, Keith Belleville

Tel: 07775557156

Email:

