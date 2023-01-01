1 to 2 of 2
St. Ronan's Silver Band
Posted: 23-Jul-2023
Required:
SOLO CORNETS (positions flexible). Friendly, progressive band based in Innerleithen in the Borders, near Peebles/Galashiels, 50 mins from Edinburgh. 3rd Section from Jan 24. Full concert/contest programme & wide variety of jobs.
Contact:
For more information, please contact
Band Secretary, Keith Belleville
Tel: 07775557156
Email:
