Friary Brass Band

Posted: 25-Jul-2023

Required:

Looking for a new challenge? We've a vacancy for an experienced and committed BBb bass player. Upcoming contests include the National Finals and Brass in Concert.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings in Woking, Surrey. Applications treated in the strictest confidence . Contact for more info and to apply.

Friary Brass Band

Posted: 11-Jul-2023

Required:

A committed bander, looking for a new challenge? We're currently seeking applications for: solo cornet, tenor horn (position negotiable), solo Eb bass, percussion (kit, tuned, timpani all welcome)



Contact:

Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays in Woking, Surrey.

Apply in confidence, or for more information, contact