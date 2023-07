The Marple Band July 26 • Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 2nd Section musicians who are looking for Cornets, BBb Bass, Solo Baritone & percussion player to join our successful band.

Easingwold Town Band July 26 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. You’ll find a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Haverhill Silver Band July 26 • Haverhill Silver Band (Champ section) seeks a talented percussionist, who is also competent on drum kit, to join our percussion team. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings (with extra Sunday evening rehearsals prior to contests) in Haverhill, Suffolk.

