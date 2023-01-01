                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2023

Required:
We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Youâ€™ll find a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Contact:
Call or text Bill on 07717 944900 or email . Rehearsals Monday 7.30 — 9.15 p.m. Learning, or re-starting? Our young and adult Beginners (6.15 — 6.45pm) and Development Band (7.15 — 8.45pm) rehearse on Fridays in school term.

  Map to bandroom   Easingwold Town Band
view all events »

What's on

The GUS Band -

Saturday 22 July • University of Northampton NN4 8RP

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial Concert

Sunday 23 July • Pemberton Old Bandroom,. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 23 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 24 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

The GUS Band - Thrapston Town Band

Saturday 29 July • Church of St Mary the Virgin, Titchmarsh NN14 3DB

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Marple Band

July 26 • Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 2nd Section musicians who are looking for Cornets, BBb Bass, Solo Baritone & percussion player to join our successful band.

Easingwold Town Band

July 26 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Youâ€™ll find a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Haverhill Silver Band

July 26 • Haverhill Silver Band (Champ section) seeks a talented percussionist, who is also competent on drum kit, to join our percussion team. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings (with extra Sunday evening rehearsals prior to contests) in Haverhill, Suffolk.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top