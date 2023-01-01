Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2023

Required:

We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Youâ€™ll find a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!



Contact:

Call or text Bill on 07717 944900 or email . Rehearsals Monday 7.30 — 9.15 p.m. Learning, or re-starting? Our young and adult Beginners (6.15 — 6.45pm) and Development Band (7.15 — 8.45pm) rehearse on Fridays in school term.