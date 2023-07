Littleport Brass Band July 26 • Littleport Band have vacancies for a 2nd Euphonium & Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room.

The Marple Band July 26 • Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 2nd Section musicians who are looking for Cornets, BBb Bass, Solo Baritone & percussion player to join our successful band.

Easingwold Town Band July 26 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. You’ll find a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards