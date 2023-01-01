Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Longridge Band

Posted: 28-Jul-2023

Required:

The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are looking for a first horn and percussionists to join our friendly, hard-working band. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.



Contact:

We rehearse Wednesdays and Fridays in our own band room in the centre of Longridge.

Please contact our Musical Director Mark Peacock on 07944109430 in confidence for more details, or email .