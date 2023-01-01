1 to 1 of 1
Longridge Band
Posted: 28-Jul-2023
Required:
The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are looking for a first horn and percussionists to join our friendly, hard-working band. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.
Contact:
We rehearse Wednesdays and Fridays in our own band room in the centre of Longridge.
Please contact our Musical Director Mark Peacock on 07944109430 in confidence for more details, or email .Map to bandroom Longridge Band