Longridge Band

Posted: 28-Jul-2023

Required:
The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are looking for a first horn and percussionists to join our friendly, hard-working band. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.

Contact:
We rehearse Wednesdays and Fridays in our own band room in the centre of Longridge.

Please contact our Musical Director Mark Peacock on 07944109430 in confidence for more details, or email .

  Longridge Band
Vacancies

