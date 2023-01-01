                 

Crewe Brass

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:
We are looking for a TROMBONE to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Rehearsals: Fridays, 19:30 - 21:30, Crewe Heritage Centre

Contact:
Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:
We are looking for 3 PERCUSSIONISTS (KIT/TUNED) to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Rehearsals: Fridays, 19:30 - 21:30, Crewe HC

Contact:
Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:
We are looking for 3 CORNETS (FRONT/SECOND ROW) to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Rehearsals: Fridays, 19:30 - 21:30, Crewe HC

Contact:
Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:
We are looking for a Bb BASS to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Rehearsals: Fridays, 19:30 - 21:30, Crewe Heritage Centre.

Contact:
Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

What's on

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 31 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 7 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Vacancies

Cinderford Band

July 31 • Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr Steve Kane are looking for Bb Bass and Front/Back row cornet players to join our friendly band. We are a 2nd section band based in Gloucestershire just off the main M4/M5 corridor with a good mix of contests/concerts.

Audley Brass

July 31 • Audley Brass are seeking an Eb Bass player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.

Audley Brass

July 31 • Audley Brass are seeking a Bass Trombone player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.

Pro Cards

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

