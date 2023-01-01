1 to 4 of 4
Crewe Brass
Posted: 31-Jul-2023
Required:
We are looking for a TROMBONE to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Rehearsals: Fridays, 19:30 - 21:30, Crewe Heritage Centre
Contact:
Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 31-Jul-2023
Required:
We are looking for 3 PERCUSSIONISTS (KIT/TUNED) to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Rehearsals: Fridays, 19:30 - 21:30, Crewe HC
Contact:
Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
Map to bandroom Crewe Brass
Crewe Brass
Posted: 31-Jul-2023
Required:
We are looking for 3 CORNETS (FRONT/SECOND ROW) to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Rehearsals: Fridays, 19:30 - 21:30, Crewe HC
Contact:
Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 31-Jul-2023
Required:
We are looking for a Bb BASS to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Rehearsals: Fridays, 19:30 - 21:30, Crewe Heritage Centre.
Contact:
Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance: