Lindley Band

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:

2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.



Contact:

We are based in Huddersfield, just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

You are welcome to come for a trial rehearsal.

Please contact our secretary Paul Harrison 07958 227529 or

www.thelindleyband.net