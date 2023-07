Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Richmond Brass Band

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:

MUSICAL DIRECTOR: We are a community focussed band with emphasis on repertoire that is enjoyable & challenging to play and entertaining for audiences. We are seeking an MD to lead the band at existing programme of events & development of our own concerts.



Contact:

Rehearsals in Twickenham on Sundays 3-5pm. Compensation available. Auditions will take place during September. If you are interested, please contact