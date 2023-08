Cinderford Band July 31 • Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr Steve Kane are looking for Bb Bass and Front/Back row cornet players to join our friendly band. We are a 2nd section band based in Gloucestershire just off the main M4/M5 corridor with a good mix of contests/concerts.

Audley Brass July 31 • Audley Brass are seeking an Eb Bass player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.

Audley Brass July 31 • Audley Brass are seeking a Bass Trombone player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.

