Audley Brass

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:
Audley Brass are seeking an Eb Bass player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built Bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 Junction 16. For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 /

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass

Audley Brass

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a Bass Trombone player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built Bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 Junction 16. For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 /

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass
