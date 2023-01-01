1 to 2 of 2
Audley Brass
Posted: 31-Jul-2023
Required:
Audley Brass are seeking an Eb Bass player as we continue to build towards promotion to the First Section. We have a good mix of events, including no less than 4 beer festivals and the NEMBBA Autumn & Leicestershire Open contests.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built Bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 Junction 16. For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 /
