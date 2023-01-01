Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cinderford Band

Posted: 31-Jul-2023

Required:

Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr Steve Kane are looking for Bb Bass and Front/Back row cornet players to join our friendly band. We are a 2nd section band based in Gloucestershire just off the main M4/M5 corridor with a good mix of contests/concerts.



Contact:

We rehearse on Wednesdays 8pm to 10pm and Sundays 7pm to 9pm in Cinderford with excellent rehearsal facilities. If you are interested in being part of our team, please apply in confidence to Steve Kane at for more details.