Phoenix Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for an enthusiastic cornet player to join their ranks, position negotiable Phoenix is flying high under our new MD Paul Denegri, and we are excited about returning to contesting in 2024 (3rd section)

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom in central Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings 8-10pm
For more information, please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in South Somerset are looking for a bass trombone player to complete the section. We are looking forward to returning to contesting in 3rd section in 2024 under the direction of our enthusiastic new MD Paul Denegri

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom in Central Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings 8-10pm
For more information, please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for a solo baritone player. Phoenix is flying high under the direction of MD Paul Denegri and we are looking forward to our return to contesting in the 3rd section in 2024.

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom in Central Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings 8-10pm
For more information, please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass
