London Central Fellowship Band
Posted: 2-Aug-2023
Required:
Under the baton of internationally acclaimed musician Dudley Bright, the band enjoys a high standard of music-making. We are seeking enthusiastic players to fill Solo Cornet, Back row Cornet, 1st Horn, 1st Baritone and Percussion vacancies.
Contact:
We rehearse on Wednesdays from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm at The Salvation Army in St Albans. If you are interested in joining the band or would like to come along for a no-obligation trial, please apply in confidence to Martin Cordner at