                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

London Central Fellowship Band

Posted: 2-Aug-2023

Required:
Under the baton of internationally acclaimed musician Dudley Bright, the band enjoys a high standard of music-making. We are seeking enthusiastic players to fill Solo Cornet, Back row Cornet, 1st Horn, 1st Baritone and Percussion vacancies.

Contact:
We rehearse on Wednesdays from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm at The Salvation Army in St Albans. If you are interested in joining the band or would like to come along for a no-obligation trial, please apply in confidence to Martin Cordner at

  Map to bandroom   London Central Fellowship Band
view all events »

What's on

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 7 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Roberts Bakery Band

August 3 • Roberts Bakery Band are looking for a Baritone player. We are a Championship section band based in Cheshire and rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays. The band are a friendly and ambitious bunch, with an active concert, contest and social diary.

London Central Fellowship Band

August 2 • Under the baton of internationally acclaimed musician Dudley Bright, the band enjoys a high standard of music-making. We are seeking enthusiastic players to fill Solo Cornet, Back row Cornet, 1st Horn, 1st Baritone and Percussion vacancies.

Phoenix Brass

August 2 • Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for an enthusiastic cornet player to join their ranks, position negotiable. Phoenix is flying high under our new MD Paul Denegri, and we are excited about returning to contesting in 2024 (3rd section)

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top