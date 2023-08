Long Melford Silver Band August 7 • Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings.

Alder Valley Brass August 6 • Alder Valley Brass who are the London and southern counties champions, are looking for cornet players. Based in Farnham, Surrey we meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 20.00-22.00

Deepcar Brass Band August 4 • EUPHONIUM,BASS(either) & PERCUSSION players required for our 4th section band. Our bandroom is equal distance between Barnsley, Sheffield & Huddersfield, 5 mins from J35/36a M1. Rehearsals Monday & Friday evenings. Can't make all rehearsals- no problem.

