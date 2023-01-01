1 to 2 of 2
Northop Silver Band
Posted: 8-Aug-2023
Required:
Northop Silver Band are looking for a Soprano Cornet Player. We are a Championship Section & British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).
Contact:
The band are friendly and ambitious, with an active contest and concert diary.
Interested, contact Carwyn on 07974139530 or
Northop Silver Band
Posted: 8-Aug-2023
Required:
Northop Silver Band are looking for an Assistant Principal Cornet Player. We are a Championship Section & British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).
Contact:
The band are friendly and ambitious, with an active contest and concert diary.
Interested, contact Carwyn on 07974139530 or