St. Ronan's Silver Band August 9 • ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. Friendly, progressive band based in Innerleithen in the Borders, near Peebles/Galashiels, 50 mins from Edinburgh. 3rd Section from Jan 24. Full concert/contest programme & wide variety of jobs.

Northop Silver Band August 8 • Northop Silver Band are looking for a Soprano Cornet Player.. We are a Championship Section & British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ)..

Northop Silver Band August 8 • Northop Silver Band are looking for an Assistant Principal Cornet Player.. We are a Championship Section & British Open competing band based in North East Wales,. with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).

