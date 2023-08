Epping Forest Band August 11 • Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures. 


Bedford Town Band August 11 • Bedford Town Band, London and Southern counties 1st section, require two Bb cornets, position negotiable and one Bb bass. Why not join the band and our musical director, Craig Patterson for the Wychaven contest this November?

Yarwell & Nassington Britannia Brass Band August 10 • YARWELL & NASSINGTON BRITANNIA BRASS BAND are looking for a CONDUCTOR. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in Yarwell, Northamptonshire. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening & work towards two main concerts/year plus Summer & Christmas programmes.

