Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2023

Required:
EUPHONIUM VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Euphonium player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com

Now is a great time to join us!

August 12 • EUPHONIUM VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Euphonium player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.

