Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 12-Aug-2023
Required:
EUPHONIUM VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Euphonium player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.
Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Now is a great time to join us!Map to bandroom Leicestershire Co-op Band