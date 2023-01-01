1 to 3 of 3
Barnton Silver Band
Posted: 15-Aug-2023
Required:
Under the Baton of newly appointed MD Daniel Keen the band are building an exciting roster of events with a varied programme of music. The band are particularly looking for a Horn to complete their line-up. We practice Tuesday night, 7:30-9:30pm
Contact:
Barnton Silver Band, based in Pickmere, Cheshire (5 minutes from M6 Junction 19), are a non-contesting friendly band with big ambitions.
Interested players are welcome at rehearsals and can contact the MD for further information:
Barnton Silver Band
Posted: 15-Aug-2023
Required:
Under the Baton of newly appointed MD Daniel Keen the band are building an exciting roster of events with a varied programme of music. The band are particularly looking for a Baritone to complete their line-up.
Contact:
Barnton Silver Band
Interested players are welcome at rehearsals and can contact the MD for further information:
Barnton Silver Band
Posted: 15-Aug-2023
Required:
Under the Baton of newly appointed MD Daniel Keen the band are building an exciting roster of events with a varied programme of music. The band are particularly looking for a Cornet to complete their line-up.
Contact:
Barnton Silver Band
Interested players are welcome at rehearsals and can contact the MD for further information: