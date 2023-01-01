                 

Positions Vacant

Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2023

Required:
Under the Baton of newly appointed MD Daniel Keen the band are building an exciting roster of events with a varied programme of music. The band are particularly looking for a Horn to complete their line-up. We practice Tuesday night, 7:30-9:30pm

Contact:
Barnton Silver Band, based in Pickmere, Cheshire (5 minutes from M6 Junction 19), are a non-contesting friendly band with big ambitions.
Interested players are welcome at rehearsals and can contact the MD for further information:

  Map to bandroom   Barnton Silver Band

Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2023

Required:
Under the Baton of newly appointed MD Daniel Keen the band are building an exciting roster of events with a varied programme of music. The band are particularly looking for a Baritone to complete their line-up. We practice Tuesday night, 7:30-9:30pm

Contact:
Barnton Silver Band, based in Pickmere, Cheshire (5 minutes from M6 Junction 19), are a non-contesting friendly band with big ambitions.
Interested players are welcome at rehearsals and can contact the MD for further information:

  Map to bandroom   Barnton Silver Band

Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2023

Required:
Under the Baton of newly appointed MD Daniel Keen the band are building an exciting roster of events with a varied programme of music. The band are particularly looking for a Cornet to complete their line-up. We practice Tuesday night, 7:30-9:30pm

Contact:
Barnton Silver Band, based in Pickmere, Cheshire (5 minutes from M6 Junction 19), are a non-contesting friendly band with big ambitions.
Interested players are welcome at rehearsals and can contact the MD for further information:

  Map to bandroom   Barnton Silver Band
What's on

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 14 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies

Brisbane Brass Music Association Inc.

August 16 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, A-GRADE BRASS BAND. BB is one of Australia's largest brass brand associations, BB1 MD will be responsible for music selection, calendar planning, and conducting performances and contests. Remunerated with a competitive honorarium.

Uppermill Band

August 15 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a SOLO CORNET player and a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 15 • Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

