Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2023

Required:

Under the Baton of newly appointed MD Daniel Keen the band are building an exciting roster of events with a varied programme of music. The band are particularly looking for a Horn to complete their line-up. We practice Tuesday night, 7:30-9:30pm



Contact:

Barnton Silver Band, based in Pickmere, Cheshire (5 minutes from M6 Junction 19), are a non-contesting friendly band with big ambitions.

Interested players are welcome at rehearsals and can contact the MD for further information:



