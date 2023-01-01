                 

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2023

Required:
Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

Required:
Solo Trombone or Solo Euphonium: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Solo Trombone or Euphonium player (our current euphonium player can happily switch to trombone). Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

Required:
1st Horn, Solo Cornet: Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 14 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Brisbane Brass Music Association Inc.

August 16 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, A-GRADE BRASS BAND. BB is one of Australia's largest brass brand associations, BB1 MD will be responsible for music selection, calendar planning, and conducting performances and contests. Remunerated with a competitive honorarium.

Uppermill Band

August 15 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a SOLO CORNET player and a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 15 • Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

