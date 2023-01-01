1 to 1 of 1
Brisbane Brass Music Association Inc.
Posted: 16-Aug-2023
Required:
MUSICAL DIRECTOR, A-GRADE BRASS BAND. BB is one of Australia's largest brass brand associations, BB1 MD will be responsible for music selection, calendar planning, and conducting performances and contests. Remunerated with a competitive honorarium.
Contact:
Apply with a one page cover letter outlining relevant experience, skills and suitability. Optional: YouTube link or similar demonstrating video of a concert/conducting/event, etc. Full details: https://tinyurl.com/y9trxr3d