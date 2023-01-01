Brisbane Brass Music Association Inc. August 16 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, A-GRADE BRASS BAND. BB is one of Australia's largest brass brand associations, BB1 MD will be responsible for music selection, calendar planning, and conducting performances and contests. Remunerated with a competitive honorarium.

Uppermill Band August 15 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a SOLO CORNET player and a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band August 15 • Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards