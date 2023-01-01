Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 16-Aug-2023

Required:

Nottinghamshire's highest ranked brass band is looking for PRINCIPAL EEb BASS. Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, with talented MD Matthew Ludford-King plus a nice pub directly across the road.



Contact:

For more information and to express interest please contact Band Secretary Mike Allcock (07914 529936) or mail us on

Rehearsal visits / sit ins welcome.

