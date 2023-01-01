Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

wantage silver band

Posted: 17-Aug-2023

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by full time Musical Director Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class player to fill the Flugel Horn seat. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR.



Contact:

Could you be the person the band are looking for? Apply in confidence by emailing Gav Clemons for any further information and questions. Closing date Friday 1st September.

Posted: 14-Aug-2023

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by Pro MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class Solo Euphonium. The position is vacant now and the band would love to welcome new faces along. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR.



Contact:

Could you be the person the band are looking for? Apply in confidence by emailing Sam Wyne , call 078 42 779 617 or via the WSB FB page for more information.