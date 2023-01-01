                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

wantage silver band

Posted: 17-Aug-2023

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by full time Musical Director Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class player to fill the Flugel Horn seat. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR.

Contact:
Could you be the person the band are looking for? Apply in confidence by emailing Gav Clemons for any further information and questions. Closing date Friday 1st September.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 14-Aug-2023

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by Pro MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class Solo Euphonium. The position is vacant now and the band would love to welcome new faces along. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR.

Contact:
Could you be the person the band are looking for? Apply in confidence by emailing Sam Wyne , call 078 42 779 617 or via the WSB FB page for more information.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
view all events »

What's on

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 14 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

wantage silver band

August 17 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by full time Musical Director Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class player to fill the Flugel Horn seat. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR.

Newstead Brass

August 16 • Nottinghamshire's highest ranked brass band is looking for PRINCIPAL EEb BASS. Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, with talented MD Matthew Ludford-King plus a nice pub directly across the road.

Mereside Brass

August 16 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are pleased to welcome our new MD Calum Macdonald. We are looking for a front row CORNET possibly PRINCIPAL to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and social events

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top