Bedford Town Band

Posted: 17-Aug-2023

Required:
Bedford Town Band Concert Brass require a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Well attended and sociable non-contesting band. Rehearsals Monday evenings 7.15 â€“ 8.45 . Castle Newnham School, Polhill Ave, Bedford MK40. Concert performances throughout the year.

Contact:
Please apply in confidence, with some relevant details, to:

Bedford Town Band

Posted: 11-Aug-2023

Required:
Bedford Town Band, London and Southern counties 1st section, require two Bb cornets, position negotiable and one Bb bass. Why not join the band and our musical director, Craig Patterson for the Wychaven contest this November?

Contact:
Contact Vikki Bean or Gerry 07970734555

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 20 August • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 21 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies

wantage silver band

August 17 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by full time Musical Director Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class player to fill the Flugel Horn seat. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR.

Newstead Brass

August 16 • Nottinghamshire's highest ranked brass band is looking for PRINCIPAL EEb BASS. Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, with talented MD Matthew Ludford-King plus a nice pub directly across the road.

Pro Cards

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

